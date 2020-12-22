Journeys of Discovery: Tahiti’s Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort and Thalasso Spa

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer on the island of Bora Bora in French Polynesia for a conversation with Christophe Maudet, assistant general manager at the 5-star Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa. Maudet talks about engaging and empowering island youth and the nuances of life in Tahiti in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Antoine Torricella, assistant food and beverage manager at the resort shares cool insights about a unique Tahitian winery.

