Journeys of Discovery: Tahiti’s Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort and Thalasso Spa

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer on the island of Bora Bora in French Polynesia for a conversation with Christophe Maudet, assistant general manager at the 5-star Intercontinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa.  Maudet talks about engaging and empowering island youth and the nuances of life in Tahiti in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Antoine Torricella, assistant food and beverage manager at the resort shares cool insights about a unique Tahitian winery.

Journeys of Discovery: Savoring French Polynesia on the isle of Bora Bora

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from French Polynesia at the Intercontinental Bora Bora le Moana Resort, where he visits with rooms division manager Stephanie Hornain. She shares her passion for the resort, her fellow workers and life on the island of Bora Bora.