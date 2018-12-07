Journeys of Discovery: Tall ships visit Morro Bay

The tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain are in port in Morro Bay, California until December 18. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer aboard the Lady Washington for a visit with Captain D.B. Smith, 3rd Mate Eric Dowell, and David Livingstone, chief mate aboard the Hawaiian Chieftain.

You might recognize Lady Washington from the movie "Pirates of the Caribbean," where she starred as Johnny Depp’s vessel the HMS Endeavor, and the brig Enterprise in the 1994 film "Star Trek Generation."

