Journeys of Discovery: A Texas State Trooper shares insights learned during 17-year career

The day-to-day job of law enforcement officers goes largely unappreciated and unnoticed. I recently met and became friends with a Texas State Trooper and his wife while they were on vacation. I asked if he might talk from the heart about his seventeen-year journey as a peace officer stationed in the North Texas Panhandle region.

We both agreed that he would feel more comfortable if we did not mention his name. Come along and join Trooper “Mike” as he shares fascinating insights about his life as a Texas Highway Patrolman, why a taser can be a life savor and why an attacker brandishing a knife can be more deadly than a person with a gun.

