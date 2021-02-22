Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: A visit to Mount Emei—one of China’s sacred Mountains

A two-hour drive from the buzzing metropolis of Chengdu in Southeastern China is Mount Emei, one of the country's four sacred Buddhist Mountains. Mount Emei is home to 11 Taoist Temple complexes dating back more than 1,600 years, with a total of more than 30 Buddhist Temple complexes.

China’s first sacred temple was built atop Mount Emei in the 1st Century C.E. Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer and his Chinese guide Miu Mei as they explore Mount Emei.

As a visitor from America it is a unique experience to explore a destination that’s just as awe inspiring as Yosemite National Park--but markedly different due to the homogeneity of the tourists. For every thousand tourists encountered we saw no more than four or five Westerners or Europeans.

Mount Emei is a popular destination for Chinese tourists from all parts of the country. Some come specifically to explore the roots of their Buddhist faith while others make the trek as a long awaited family holiday experience. Other Chinese visitors come specifically to explore their Buddhist faith roots while others make the trek as a long awaited family holiday experience.

This show was originally broadcast January 17, 2017 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31st anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

