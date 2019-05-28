Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery: Why Knoxville rocks

  The National Women's Basketball Hall of Fame is located in Knoxville, Tennessee.
  Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Angie Wilson (right) of Visit Knoxville.
Knoxville—the third largest city in Tennessee—is most definitely a big, little city, according to correspondent Tom Wilmer, who visits with Angie Wilson at Visit Knoxville to hear the backstory on just why this vibrant town bustles with new, locally-owned businesses.

Carol Evans shares insights about the city’s Urban Wilderness adventures for hikers, bikers. and kayakers. Sam Carlton at the four-star Tennessean Hotel talks about the Knoxville World’s Fair back in 1982, and how the momentum instilled by the fair continues today.

Tom Bugg, general manager at the city’s two historic theaters—the Tennessee and the Bijou—paints a vivid picture of Knoxville’s past and present, and how the renovation of the theaters served as an economic stimulus for other downtown revitalization projects.

David Butler, executive director at the Knoxville Museum of Art talks about community engagement through showcasing regional art, educational outreach and gratis admission.

