Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Wisconsin’s glacial moraine hikes to exotic autos and fishing, of course

By 57 minutes ago
  • Kettle Moraine State Park, Wisconsin
    Kettle Moraine State Park, Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the region around Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Environmental educator Jackie Scharfenberg provides insights about the "Ice Age Legacy" at Kettle Moraine State Forest.

Additional visits include:

  • Gary Henschel’s family-owned Indian Museum and Trout Farm
  • The Throttlestop exotic car collection
  • Jay Brickner’s Guide Service lake fishing trip on Elkhart Lake

    This show was originally broadcast February 11, 209 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 30th anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel show podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple PodcastiHeartRadio, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Member of the National Press Club in Washington D.C. Underwriting support provided by Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative, and the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

Tags: 
Elkhart Lake
Wisconsin
Throttleshop
Kettle Moraine State Park
Jay Brickner's Guide Service

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: What’s cooking at Wisconsin’s Osthoff Resort

By Jan 24, 2020
Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the L’ecole de la Maison Cooking School at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. General Manager Lola Roeh takes Wilmer on a tour of the award-winning cooking school. 

Journeys of Discovery: While some golf courses are dying, Elkhart Lake’s is thriving

By Feb 4, 2019
Courtesy of Todd & Rachel Montaba

Todd and Rachel Montaba, owners of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, share insights about how marketing to multigeneration families is a vital ingredient in the success of their community golf course.

Journeys of Discovery: Exploring Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

By Oct 19, 2018
Thomas Wilmer

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, exploring the Road America racetrack and the lakefront Victorian Village Resort, dating from the 1880s.

Journeys of Discovery: Crafting a life with clay

By Dec 4, 2018
Two Fish Gallery

For many artists, finding a way to earn a living is a proverbial struggle. Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with two artists who specialize in expressing their creativity with clay, and both have found divergent ways to make a viable living.