Journeys of Discovery: Wisconsin’s glacial moraine hikes to exotic autos and fishing, of course

Correspondent Tom Wilmer explores the region around Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Environmental educator Jackie Scharfenberg provides insights about the "Ice Age Legacy" at Kettle Moraine State Forest.

Additional visits include:

Gary Henschel’s family-owned Indian Museum and Trout Farm

The Throttlestop exotic car collection

Jay Brickner’s Guide Service lake fishing trip on Elkhart Lake

This show was originally broadcast February 11, 209 and is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 30th anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

