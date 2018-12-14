KCBX Holiday Program Schedule 2018

KCBX has gifts galore for you this holiday season--in the form of great seasonal programs. Many of our regular show hosts will feature holiday music and talk, and we are also offering the following specials.

Sunday, December 2, 6:00-7:00 p.m. Hanukkah Lights

A perennial NPR favorite with all new Hanukkah stories. Featuring authors Lynne Bronstein, R.L. Maizes, Susan J. Gordon, Jennifer Lang, and Kate Schmier. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Sunday, December 9, noon-1:00 p.m. Candles Burning Brightly

Mindy Ratner hosts this holiday favorite, in celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. "Candles Burning Brightly" explores Hanukkah foods and traditional activities - and plenty of music.

Wednesday, December 19, 8:00-10:00 p.m. St. Olaf Christmas Festival

This service in song and word has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs, and the St. Olaf Orchestra. Host Valerie Kahler shares the sights and sounds of this choral favorite.

Friday, December 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Paul Winter's Solstice Celebration

Celebrate the return of the sun with an encore performance recorded in the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Musicians include gospel singer Theresa Thomason, multi-instrumentalist and singer Arto Tunçboyacıyan and double reed wizard Paul McCandless. Hear the American Performance Premiere of the Grammy-winning suite MIHO with The Paul Winter Consort: Eugene Friesen, Paul Sullivan, Eliot Wadopian, Jamey Haddad, Tim Brumfield and the thundering Cathedral Pipe Organ. WNYC's John Schaefer hosts.

Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24

1:00-2:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales 3: NPR Christmas Favorites

In keeping with a well-loved NPR holiday tradition, hear the third collection of extraordinary Christmas stories that will transport you to unexpected places. Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh, Nina Totenberg and other voices from NPR's past and present tell stories of the season in this hour-long special. Some tales are funny; some are touching; some are insightful or irreverent or nostalgic or surprising. You might recognize them from our broadcast archives — or you might fall in love with them for the first time. Hosted by Lynn Neary

Christmas Day, Tuesday, December 25

9:00-10:00 a.m. A World Café Holiday

From the World Cafe archives, hear one-of-a-kind holiday performances from big-name artists including Jack Johnson, Carole King, Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings, The Oh-Hellos and more. Hosted by Talia Schlanger, this musical gift will provide a full hour of hour of hip holiday cheer.

10:00-11:00 a.m. Jazz Piano Christmas

Join the Kennedy Center and NPR Music for this annual holiday tradition highlighting jazz pianists and their favorite seasonal music. This year, Jason Moran will be joined by artists including Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Booker T. Jones and James Francies. Felix Contreras hosts.

11:00-noon A Holiday in Pink

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra" Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee, overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm your entire family. Hosted by All Things Considered’s Ari Shapiro.

1:00-2:00 p.m. Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites

NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of the first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

2:00-3:00 p.m. Happy(ish) Holidays from "Terrible, Thanks for Asking."

Some people celebrate the holidays with cheer and eggnog and magic. Some people don’t celebrate the holidays at all. And a lot of people endure the holidays with a grin on their face and a pain in their heart. Because the holidays can be tough, host Nora McInerny is going to talk about it. With special guests and stories from listeners, it is an honest look at why some people aren’t so jolly this time of year.

New Year's Eve, Monday, December 31

1:00-2:00 p.m. Marketplace: Divided Decade

2018 marks the 10-year anniversary of the financial crisis, and Marketplace has spent the year exploring how it changed America. “Divided Decade” draws a line from 2008 to the tumultuous political, cultural and economic climate America is experiencing today. Hosted by Kai Ryssdal, the “Divided Decade” special features a round-up and analysis of some of Marketplace’s best coverage on the crisis’ impact on housing, jobs, inequality and finance.

New Year's Day, Tuesday, January 1

2:00-3:00 p.m. Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday

Has it been a rough year? Did you buy stock in Sears? Or invest in Ivanka's clothing line? Did you take a job as a public relations spokesperson for Kanye West? Then you may feel the need to laugh at 2018, and the Capitol Steps could not agree more! So tune in to the Capitol Steps' New Year's edition of "Politics Takes a Holiday," featuring songs from their latest album, Make America Grin Again. Now is your chance to finally enjoy the headlines you were too scared to read. After all, the Capitol Steps won't tell you any actual useful information, but they will tell you what rhymes with Beto O'Rourke and Omarosa