KCBX Two-Way: SLO Tribune investigates substandard rental housing

By 4 hours ago
  • Courtesy of Kaytlyn Leslie/SLO Tribune

Lindsey Holden is a staff reporter at the San Luis Obispo Tribune and recently published a series of stories resulting from a months-long investigation into substandard housing in SLO County. 

Tribune reporter Lindsey Holden (far right) and a community health worker, a Promotora, (far left) speak to a renter while canvassing in Nipomo.
Credit Danielle Fox

Holden said the investigation started with the Grandview Apartments story in Paso Robles; the former apartment complex where for years, dozens of households endured appalling conditions. 

The tenants finally brought a class-action lawsuit against the apartment complex's owners, and in this interview, Holden bring us up to date on that situation, and ensuing reporting it prompted.

The series was supported by a fellowship Holden completed at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, with reporting assistance from fellow Tribune reporter Cassandra Garibay.

KCBX's Greta Mart spoke with Holden and Garibay about what came to light via the investigative project.

