A New Tunnel Is Spotted At A Chinese Nuclear Test Site

China appears to be expanding its sprawling nuclear weapons testing complex in the nation's western desert. Satellite imagery shared exclusively with NPR shows a possible new tunnel being dug and fresh roads added at the site, known as Lop Nur, where China has tested its nuclear weapons in the past.

"This is new construction linked to areas that have in the past supported nuclear test activities," says Renny Babiarz, vice president for analysis and operations at AllSource Analysis, a private geospatial analysis firm that spotted the tunnel using satellite imagery from the commercial company Planet.

But Babiarz adds that it remains far from clear what the tunnel will be used for. China has not conducted full-scale nuclear testing since the 1990s, when it and the world's other major nuclear powers entered into a voluntary moratorium on testing. The Chinese government, and other nations including the U.S., have continued to test the nonnuclear components of nuclear weapons — sometimes underground.

Two new nuclear missile fields were discovered in other parts of China

In an email, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., declined to comment on the site itself, but he said that China "stays committed to the nuclear testing moratorium." He also objected to "unacceptable U.S. allegations" that the Chinese government was in any way trying to undermine the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, an unratified treaty that remains the basis for the global pause to nuclear testing.

The news of the new tunnel comes after two separate groups turned up giant nuclear missile fields under construction in other parts of the country earlier in the month.

"Over the past year and a half, China has constructed at least two large facilities, each with more than 100 missile silos," says Jeffrey Lewis, a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, who announced the discovery of the first field on July 2. "China had 18 silos prior to this."

China's nuclear force can't compare to America's

Lewis notes that even with the newly discovered missile silos, China's nuclear force remains far smaller than America's. "We're getting worked up over 200 silos, which is something," he says. "But the United States has more than 400." The U.S. also has bombers and submarines capable of delivering a nuclear strike.

Still, the growth in China's nuclear arsenal may mark a departure from the nation's traditional attitude toward nuclear weapons. For decades, while the U.S. and Russia stockpiled many thousands of weapons, China maintained a so-called minimum deterrent of a few hundred warheads.

"It was never important for them to engage in the kind of arms race that you saw between the United States and the Soviet Union," says Lewis.

But China might be trying to change that

"When you look at their numbers juxtaposed against ours, it's a pretty significant difference," says Robert P. Ashley Jr., an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and former head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. He says he thinks China is now growing its nuclear arsenal as part of a much larger push to become a dominant global power. "Part of their strategy is to try to build out those numbers," he says.

Tong Zhao, a researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace based in Beijing, says he also sees evidence that China is starting to move away from that traditional view of nuclear weapons. "Increasingly, people are saying that a bigger arsenal will provide China with geopolitical benefit; it will make American decision-makers think twice," Zhao says.

He believes that China will continue to add silos, road-mobile missiles, submarines and bombers in the coming years.

"My guess is that this new nuclear buildup really receives support from the highest level," Zhao says. Though, he notes, China's nuclear policy is shrouded in secrecy.

The facilities at the test site in Lop Nur are likely tied to that larger expansion. Zhao notes that "China's smallest nuclear warhead design is still heavier than the American equivalent." He believes the nation may be trying to further shrink the size of its nukes so that missiles can carry more warheads on top. Testing at Lop Nur, even at a small scale, could aid in that development. It's also possible that China is conducting work to simply maintain its existing, aging arsenal of weapons.

Based in part on the relatively small size of the mountains where the tunnel is being dug, Lewis thinks the new tunnel will support smaller tests. "I am someone who thinks that it is probably what are called 'subcritical' nuclear tests, which the United States also does underground at our nuclear test site in Nevada," he says.

Without access to the site, it's hard to tell what exactly is going on

Such testing often involves only the nonnuclear components of a weapon. But earlier this year, a State Department report expressed concern that China may be conducting very small-scale tests using nuclear material at Lop Nur. Such tests would not trigger a full-scale detonation, but they would run counter to a voluntary "zero yield" standard adhered to by the U.S., U.K. and France. Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu rejected such allegations as "irresponsible."

Figuring out exactly what's going on at a remote site like Lop Nur is nearly impossible without on-the-ground access of the sort that sometimes comes with arms control agreements. The U.S. and China currently do not have any nuclear arms control pacts and "because we don't have that kind of dialogue, we're just guessing," Lewis says.

Lewis says arms control negotiations have gone nowhere, in part because the U.S. has failed to take seriously China's concerns about things such as missile defense. Zhao says that appetite for negotiations within the Chinese government is also low. "There is deep and longstanding suspicion within the Chinese expert community about arms control," he says.

Ultimately, Zhao says, he believes China's nuclear forces are going to keep growing in coming years. "We are just seeing the early signs of a nuclear race," he says. "Much more awaits us."



ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

This week, several law enforcement officers shared painful memories about fearing death during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AQUILINO GONELL: I, too, was being crushed by the rioters. I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, this is how I'm going to die - defending this entrance.

SHAPIRO: That was Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell. He was guarding the west entrance to the Capitol that day and described being outnumbered by thousands of people with makeshift weapons. Since Tuesday's select committee hearing, he and others who testified have seen an outpouring of public support and also online attacks. Some of the witnesses have reported getting death threats. Sergeant Aquilino Gonell joins us now. Thank you for being here.

GONELL: Thanks for having me.

SHAPIRO: I know that reliving traumatic experiences can be difficult, and Tuesday's hearing was very emotional. How are you doing?

GONELL: Doing OK - a lot better emotionally. But the trauma's still there. I still go to my physical therapist and my mental health therapist as well.

SHAPIRO: Have you spoken to the other officers who testified on Tuesday? I know D.C. Police Officer Daniel Hodges has said he got death threats after his testimony. Have you experienced any of that backlash?

GONELL: As of right now, no, with the exception of some reporter on Fox News, some type of personality that claimed that I was exaggerating my injuries and my emotions for drama purposes. And this is coming from someone who never raised her hand to serve the country, let alone being in a fight or being in a situation where she had to fend for herself because she's criticizing the same people who offer her the protections that now she's criticizing.

SHAPIRO: That was Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

GONELL: I believe that's her name.

SHAPIRO: You've spoken about the PTSD that you experience not only from January 6 but also from your time serving in the Army in the Iraq War. And so tell us why you decided to testify publicly, even knowing the toll that it might take on you personally.

GONELL: To be honest, I did decide to come forward because the day of - when the Congress was voting for the independent bipartisan commission, I saw the Sicknick family. They were pleading for the congressmen and some of the leaders to support the commission. And when I saw that on TV with my legs still elevated because my foot was getting swollen, I just started crying in my bed. And my wife walks in into my room, and she asked me, well, what's wrong? And I just couldn't contain myself, and I pointed to the TV.

SHAPIRO: You're referencing seeing the family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick on TV and saying if you had not survived that day, that could have been your family.

GONELL: Correct, correct. And I had multiple moments during that day that I feared for my life. And now they belittle me, my character, belittling the effort that we did. And this is coming from some of the same people who we gave the time to escape when they were running scared. And this is coming from a great majority of the people in the party that continue to say, we are pro-law enforcement. And, you know, they're not.

SHAPIRO: Yesterday Congress passed $2.1 billion in emergency funding for Capitol police and the Pentagon. Do you think that's enough? And is it coming fast enough?

GONELL: Well, I thank the Senate and the Congress for coming together and do this. It will help. It is better than what we had on January 6 and before. I just wish that a lot of the same people who we are trying to protect - they don't make it harder for us to protect them because when they downplay this event, when they don't condemn this incident, they are emboldening some of the people who might be considering doing the same thing.

SHAPIRO: You testified that on January 6, Trump supporters in the mob shouted racist slurs at you and an officer, Harry Dunn, who is Black. And Officer Daniel Hodges, who was white, said he was asked to join the mob as a brother. What does that undercurrent of racism say about how the insurrectionists and maybe others view law enforcement?

GONELL: Well, they feel entitled. They feel entitled how come here. This is my house. This is our house. We build this, even though that place was built by slaves. Even looking through my gas mask, they could tell that I was not white. It bothers me, but looking back, I didn't pay attention to it until afterwards. At the moment, I was just thinking, I need to help my fellow officers and defend the Capitol.

SHAPIRO: You are a U.S. citizen by choice. You immigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic in 1992, and you have fought for this country overseas. I wonder, when you became a U.S. citizen and you took the oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic, did you ever think it would be as literal as it was on January 6?

GONELL: When I signed up for the Army, I knew what I was signing up for. When I joined the Capitol, I also knew what I was signing up for. And for people who belittle me and my colleagues for doing the same thing and fulfilling our oath of office, to me, that's selfish. That's a shame. And that's also a disgrace because you're criticizing me, an immigrant who has more devotion to uphold the ideals and the Constitution, more than some of the people who were actually born here in this country. And that's all I had to say.

SHAPIRO: What would justice look like for you at the end of this process? What do you want to see this investigation lead to?

GONELL: To investigate who was involved. Some of the leadership within our government - they also were part of it. And they all need to be held accountable. At the end, they spent over three years investigating Benghazi in another country, in another continent. And this happened here in our very beacon of democracy, in our own House, in the very same place where they work. People were killed that day because they don't have the courage to stand up to somebody's ego. It's confounding to me.

SHAPIRO: Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, thank you for speaking with us and for your service.

GONELL: Thank you.

