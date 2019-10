CalFire SLO crews responded Sunday morning to reports of a boat fire off Avila Beach. An engine overheated and the boat’s fire suppression system turned on, but in the end there was no fire, according to CalFire SLO.

The agency says its crews joined Port San Luis Harbor Patrol in moving six passengers to shore. Two crew members stayed aboard as the 50-foot fishing boat was towed into Avila.

