PHOTOS: Indonesia's Volcano Mount Sinabung Erupts, Spewing Ash Miles High

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung has erupted in a dramatic plume of ash, rising several miles into the sky and posing health risks to nearby residents, according to Indonesian authorities.

The volcano, located on Sumatra Island, erupted on Saturday and again on Monday, "emitting a thunderous noise and turning the sky dark," Reuters reports.

An official on the island told The Associated Press that ash and grit had piled up two inches thick in some abandoned villages close to the volcano.

Mount Sinabug lay dormant for 400 years before reawakening a decade ago. Since then, it has erupted multiple times, sometimes with deadly results. Many villagers have been permanently displaced.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported as a result of the latest eruption, the AP writes.

Local observatories have warned that the ash plume could disrupt aviation in the immediate area of the volcano.

Indonesia, along the seismically active "Ring of Fire" in the Pacific Ocean, is home to more than 100 active volcanoes.

