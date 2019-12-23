Related Programs: 
Issues and Ideas
Playing With Food

Playing With Food: The magic of oil at Hanukkah

By Fr. Ian Delinger 2 hours ago

Hanukkah is the Jewish Festival of Lights. As with every Jewish holiday, symbolic food is prominently featured in the celebrations. Since the observance recalls the miracle of a one-day’s supply of lamp oil lasting a full eight days, oil takes center stage…in the preparation of the holiday treats.

Links to Tori Avey's recipes for latkes, sufganiyot and levivot:

https://toriavey.com/toris-kitchen/sufganiyot/

https://toriavey.com/toris-kitchen/levivot-with-sweet-syrup/

https://toriavey.com/how-to/how-to-make-crispy-latkes/

https://toriavey.com/toris-kitchen/potato-latkes/

https://toriavey.com/toris-kitchen/yukon-gold-latkes/

https://toriavey.com/toris-kitchen/hanukkah-fritters-with-warm-chocolate-sauce/

latkes
Hanukkah
Jewish Festival of Lights

