Police confirm death of SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill is dead at age 54. He was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon, and as of Thursday evening, there is a heavy police presence at his home. A Pismo Beach police officer confirmed Hill had died, but said he could not confirm a cause of death at this time.

Hill has been on a leave of absence from the county board undergoing treatment for depression. A county supervisor since 2009, Hill won another term on the board in this year’s March 3 primary.

"We have been informed that Supervisor Hill has passed away," said county administrator Wade Horton in a statement. "This is shocking and tremendously painful news. While we are unaware of the details at this time, we ask everyone to let the proper authorities do their jobs and investigate. Please respect his family's privacy at this time."

Hill stepped away from his board duties in July, saying in a county-issued statement that “persistent, and at times, painfully debilitating depression, has necessitated my seeking more intensive and focused treatment at a residential health program. While I have been working closely with county staff on the many challenging issues our community faces, I have not been able to recover and heal as sufficiently as needed, and chose to seek specialized care at this time."

KCBX News will update this post as more information becomes available.