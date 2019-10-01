Pompeo Pushes Back Against House Efforts To Question State Department Officials

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is pushing back against calls from House Democrats who want to question several State Department officials as part of their impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

Pompeo accused House leaders via Twitter — and a letter to the House Foreign Affairs Committee — of seeking to "intimidate" and "bully" State Department employees.

I’m concerned with aspects of the Committee’s request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State, including several career FSOs. pic.twitter.com/QRtMaXlhQM — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 1, 2019

"I will not tolerate such tactics," Pompeo said in the letter to Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., "and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State."

Pompeo's letter comes as former and current State Department and intelligence officials are scheduled to give depositions before House committees over the Ukraine matter, beginning Wednesday.

It's unclear whether Pompeo's objections will stop or delay the depositions of the State Department employees.

Last week, House Democratic leaders subpoenaed Pompeo for documents and raised questions about whether the State Department was involved in alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election.

Pompeo accused committee staff of giving inadequate time for deposed individuals to prepare and retain proper legal counsel. He said the committees have also sent "intimidating communications" to career department professional outside normal channels.

