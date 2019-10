How did we get so lonely at a time when the world is so crowded? With epidemic levels of mood disorders and rising suicide rates, as a society we are grappling with how to keep our mental health grounded in a culture that is inherently out-of-balance. Tune in for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett about the damaging effects of social isolation on our collective well-being and how to connect to possibly save a life, maybe your own.