A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Reluctant Therapist: Connecting with nature

By 6 hours ago

Where do you feel well? The quick answer is often "in nature," but what does that mean? Finding time to be outside is one of our biggest challenges, along with finding time to share the natural world with our children and knowing how to best teach them how to care for themselves and the world around them. Getting ourselves, and children, connected to nature may be one of the most important things we can do to address climate change and environmental destruction. You have to experience something personally in order to feel inspired to protect it. How can we expect a child to care about habitat loss if they've never interacted with an ecosystem outside of their home? Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, and camp director Emily Zbin about mental health, nature deficit disorder and the growing research supporting nature-based therapies.

The Reluctant Therapist: Promising paths to thriving

By May 15, 2019

May has been the designated month for mental health awareness since 1949. Just as we struggle to understand how to best care for our physical health with so many conflicting nutrition and exercise programs, we continue to debate how to best address mental health and our collective well-being. Tune in for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, and guest Dr. Lucia Capacchione about some of the most promising paths to thriving instead of merely surviving.

The Relectant Therapist - What's the story of your name?

By Apr 30, 2019

Naming is serious business. Our name is fundamental to our identity and how we feel connected to our family. The name we are given is part of the story we tell of ourselves—and how our name is received can bring us great respect or painful ridicule. Tune in  for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, about the origin of our names and how it has influenced our lives. 

The Reluctant Therapist: How to appreciate our teachers

By May 7, 2019

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, let's talk about how we can best support and value the work of educators who make a difference in the lives of our children everyday. Tune in for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, and her guests—Trevor McDonald, superintendent of the Lompoc Unified School District and 21-year veteran teacher and union representative Lodene Blair—about the state of education and what is needed to help teachers do their best for students. 