The Reluctant Therapist: Connecting with nature

Where do you feel well? The quick answer is often "in nature," but what does that mean? Finding time to be outside is one of our biggest challenges, along with finding time to share the natural world with our children and knowing how to best teach them how to care for themselves and the world around them. Getting ourselves, and children, connected to nature may be one of the most important things we can do to address climate change and environmental destruction. You have to experience something personally in order to feel inspired to protect it. How can we expect a child to care about habitat loss if they've never interacted with an ecosystem outside of their home? Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, and camp director Emily Zbin about mental health, nature deficit disorder and the growing research supporting nature-based therapies.