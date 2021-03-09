The Reluctant Therapist: Ecofeminism and connecting spiritually with the Earth

In honor of Women's History Month, join Elizabeth Barrett for a conversation with Starhawk. She is an author and activist, a revered voice in modern Earth-based spirituality and ecofeminism, and is also a permaculture designer and teacher.

Starhawk's foundation in ecofeminism connects life-giving Mother Nature with the life-giving ability of women through birth, and also identifies the link between ecological destruction and patriarchal oppression under male dominated Western political economies.

More on Starhawk's work can be found on her personal website and on her Earth Activist Training website.