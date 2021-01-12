The Reluctant Therapist: Exploring the spirit of winemaking

Wine has long been connected to religious practices and communities. The act of drinking wine is at the heart of many rituals and celebrations. But what about the spiritual lives of those who grow the grapes, tend the vines and create the wine that is enjoyed by many? The reverence that goes into making wine may be key to the elixirs magic.

In this Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, join Elizabeth Barrett and guest, Dr. Stephen Lloyd Moffett, about his latest book, The Spirit of Winemakers - Finding Religion from the Vineyard to the Bottle. Exploring the spiritual lives of some of the most famous and interesting winemakers in the world.