The Reluctant Therapist: Feng Shui for better energy in your home

A lot can be said about how one organizes a home and the energy that's given off from placement. This week, Elizabeth Barrett welcomes Pamela Abbott-Mouchou and Lauren Bragg to the program. Abbott-Mouchou and Bragg are a mother-daughter duo who run the Feng Shui Collective, which is dedicated to incorporating Feng Shui and its elements into home decorating and set-up.

Bragg and Abbott-Mouchou are Feng Shui experts who use their collective Feng Shui knowledge to guide their clients on their personal development journeys by improving their personal spaces. More information about Abbott-Mouchou, Bragg and their collaborative work in the Feng Shui Collective can be found on their website.