Pondering the divide between good and evil is really just another way that we divide ourselves from others. It may be that we cannot address the escalating rage and violence that we are experiencing in the world until we grapple with the anger and aggression that resides inside us all.

Listen to this conversation about our collective attachment to destroying that which we do not find acceptable. This is an encore from August 2019 and worth revisiting given our current state of the nation.