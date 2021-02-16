The Reluctant Therapist: Healing intergenerational trauma

Our mental health is a reflection of the events, experiences, people and environment that we inhabit throughout our lifetime, and how we respond to them. But we are also impacted by the abuse, loss and grief suffered by our ancestors - known as cultural and historical trauma - which adds to the challenge of healing our psychic wounds.

Listent to this Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist as Elizabeth Barrett and guest, Psychotherapist Anita Mandley, creator of Integrative Trauma Recovery, talk about her work helping clients to recognize, address and honor the intergenerational struggles that may be passed from distant relatives to their lives today.