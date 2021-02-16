Related Program: 
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Reluctant Therapist: Healing intergenerational trauma

Our mental health is a reflection of the events, experiences, people and environment that we inhabit throughout our lifetime, and how we respond to them. But we are also impacted by the abuse, loss and grief suffered by our ancestors - known as cultural and historical trauma - which adds to the challenge of healing our psychic wounds. 

Listent to this Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist as Elizabeth Barrett and guest, Psychotherapist Anita Mandley, creator of Integrative Trauma Recovery, talk about her work helping clients to recognize, address and honor the intergenerational struggles that may be passed from distant relatives to their lives today.

Tags: 
abuse
loss
Grief
trauma
Elizabeth Barrett
intergenerational
culture
history
relatives

Related Content

The Reluctant Therapist: Is love enough?

By Feb 9, 2021

As another Valentine's approaches, along with the one-year mark of COVID lockdowns, many relationships are feeling the strain in an uncertain world. It's time for a couple's health check, and maybe even a little intimacy resuscitation. 

The Reluctant Therapist: The artist in quarantine

By Jan 26, 2021

Last spring the pandemic brought the world - and the performing arts - to a halt.  But after months with the lights out, innovation, patience and creativity brought new forms of theater into our homes to restore some joy and connection to what makes life a little brighter. 

The Reluctant Therapist: What is our collective nature as a society?

By Jan 20, 2021

Pondering the divide between good and evil is really just another way that we divide ourselves from others. It may be that we cannot address the escalating rage and violence that we are experiencing in the world until we grapple with the anger and aggression that resides inside us all. 