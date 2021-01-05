The Reluctant Therapist: Intuitive eating and looking inward

It's time for the New Year onslaught of diet, exercise and personal improvement advertisements, influencers and programs - encouraging us to get back in shape, to shed those shameful extra pounds and therefore, be better people.

Year after year people return to the scale, get back to the gym and praise the programs for their successes and hate themselves when they fail. But it's not you, it's the plan - they don't work. In this Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, join Elizabeth Barrett and certified eating disorder dietician, Marlena Tanner as they talk about shutting out the noise and turning in toward ourselves with love and intuitive care.