The Reluctant Therapist: Loneliness begins at home

Loneliness is a mental health crisis which leads to depression, anxiety, anger, isolation, physical illness, suicide and eventually a societal breakdown. One of the answers to addressing this issue begins at home and how we are raising our adolescents to meet the demands of our complex world. In an effort to provide nurturing support to our teenagers we are inadvertently creating a culture of fragile adults more prone to feeling victimized, incapable and alone. Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, about addressing this silent epidemic.