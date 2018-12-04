The Reluctant Therapist: Loneliness begins at home

As the holidays approach and the buying season begins, our mental health and well-being can become closely tied to the purchases we do, or do not make. And although we may not be able to buy our way to mental health—we may be able to put a down payment on lifting our spirits, and inspiring steps toward a better self. Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, about the potential joys and sorrows related to our spending habits. Your calls will be welcomed and encouraged!