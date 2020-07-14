The Reluctant Therapist: Loving into Freedom

Loving into Freedom With the number of married people in the U.S. at an all-time low, co-habitations at an all-time high and a generational rejection of traditional relationships. Many wonder if we've seen the end of matrimony as a form of creating intimate connections. Tune in for a conversation with guest hosts, David Gudiel and Aaliyah Sade, about their recent engagement. They share their vision for their future as partners and the act of courage it takes to commit to a lifelong partnership in the 21st century.