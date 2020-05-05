The Reluctant Therapist: Navigating the dissapointment of losing milestones and rituals

With national orders to shelter in place, many aspects of our lives have been drastically disrupted.  But for those who were looking forward to a special event like a wedding, graduation, or new job, the loss of the celebration associated with this life event can be devastating.  During this conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, about dealing with, and helping others, to navigate the disappointment, and even grief associated with not being able to experience and mark these major milestones. 

