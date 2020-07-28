The Reluctant Therapist: A new American Dream

What do they want? The grievances of Generation Z activists are wide and varied - from racial injustice to policing, civil rights to gender rights, climate change to economic inequity. These are not their grandparents protests, but they are a continuation of their legacy and collective anger, sadness, frustration, fear, resolve and love. The Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and guest hosts, Aaliyah Sade and Davied Gudiel have a conversation about the complexity and yet, simplicity, of the fight for social justice and claiming of the American Dream for all.