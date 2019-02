Death is one of life’s few certainties, and yet we live as if it will never happen to us - and often fail to prepare for how we’ll go. One of the most important gifts we can offer to those we leave behind is a detailed plan of how we’d like to be remembered - and that begins with a death ritual. What’s yours? Tune in for a conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist, exploring the many ways we can be laid to rest.