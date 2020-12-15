The Reluctant Therapist: Tending to grief

At some point we will all experience the loss of a loved one. We will enter into our time of grieving and navigate the path toward healing. No one knows how long the active grief will last or who we will be as the new reality of life settles over us.

In this Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett and her guest, Constance Hart, talk about her experiences with life after the loss of her beloved and how she is finding solace in guiding others as they journey through their own grief.