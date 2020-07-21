The Reluctant Therapist: Wellness Re-Imagined

By 11 minutes ago

For members of BIPOC communities - developing healthy relationships with their bodies and wellness in general can be challenging because the habits modeled by the dominant culture as "normal" -  do not reflect or address the diets, self care and self expression found in these diverse populations and can often lead to great harm. Tune in for a Conversation with The Reluctant Therapist's guest hosts, David Gudiel and Aaliyah Sade as they explore their own personal journeys to reclaim their bodies and wellness outside of a patriarchal narrative that ignores and often rejects the wisdom of ancestors and ancient knowledge. We continue to open this space during BIPOC Mental Health Awareness month to give access to those voices who are rarely heard and need to be amplified.

Tags: 
mental health
Reluctant Therapist
well being
david gudiel
aaliyah sade
Elizabeth Barrett
KCBX

Related Content

The Reluctant Therapist: New language for a new world

By Jul 7, 2020

How we identify, name and introduce ourselves can be an action of empowerment and inclusion—or, if we are not careful with our language, it can also be a source a disconnection and 'otherness.' Meeting each other where we are and as who we are is an important bridge to understanding and care. Tune in for a conversation with The Reluctant Therapist and guest hosts Aaliyah Sade and David Gudiel about the many ways that the helping professions fail to recognize or address the impact of institutional and systemic issues on the mental health and well-being of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) communities. This is the kick-off for BIPOC mental health awareness month and the beginning of a series of discussions and topics chosen and lead by this heart-centered, activist, artistic, passionate couple of recent Gen Z college graduates.

The Reluctant Therapist: No regrets with Chris Beland

By May 19, 2020

Central Coast singer-songwriter Chris Beland is a musically-gifted and gentle soul.  He also has a wildly interesting and almost unbelievable life story.  Hear a remarkable conversation about life lessons and living without regrets, in this episode of The Reluctant Therapist.

The Reluctant Therapist: What's next, graduates?

By Jun 9, 2020

What's next, graduates? Shaping the future. With a world of uncertainty facing them, what is the graduating class of 2020 thinking about their future? Tune in for a Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, and students David Guidel, Mariah Kate Alviso-Saenz, Bailey Buchanan and Kristine Sandoval about their hopes, dreams, concerns and ambitions. If we have any hope for real change, it is going to be fueled by this next generation of highly educated, incredibly compassionate, focused, fierce and thoughtful activists.