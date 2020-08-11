The Reluctant Therapist: Who will educate the children?

While schools scramble to develop and offer a remote education that meets academic requirements, parents are scrambling to create alternative learning opportunities that also address their children's social and emotional needs, while providing much needed childcare. "Learning Pods", or "Pandemic Pods" are comprised of families who come together to provide educational support, child care and social interactions. They're quickly springing up all over the country and the county. Tune in for a Conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist and guests, about the pros and cons of parent-led curriculum's and the potential for unintentionally fueling already troubling economic and racial inequities in our school systems.