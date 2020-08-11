Related Program: 
A Conversation with the Reluctant Therapist

The Reluctant Therapist: Who will educate the children?

By 1 hour ago

While schools scramble to develop and offer a remote education that meets academic requirements, parents are scrambling to create alternative learning opportunities that also address their children's social and emotional needs, while providing much needed childcare.  "Learning Pods", or "Pandemic Pods" are comprised of families who come together to provide educational support, child care and social interactions.  They're quickly springing up all over the country and the county. Tune in for a Conversation with Elizabeth Barrett, the Reluctant Therapist and guests, about the pros and cons of parent-led curriculum's and the potential for unintentionally fueling already troubling economic and racial inequities in our school systems.

Tags: 
the reluctant therapist
KCBX
childrens education
acdemic requirements
education
kids education
mental health
pandemic pods
learning pods
Therapist
Reluctant Therapist

Related Content

The Reluctant Therapist: Wellness Re-Imagined

By Jul 21, 2020

For members of BIPOC communities, developing healthy relationships with their bodies and wellness in general can be challenging because the habits modeled by the dominant culture as "normal" do not reflect or address the diets, self care and self expression found in these diverse populations and can often lead to great harm. Tune in for a Conversation with The Reluctant Therapist's guest hosts, David Gudiel and Aaliyah Sade, as they explore their own personal journeys to reclaim their bodies and wellness outside of a patriarchal narrative that ignores and often rejects the wisdom of ancestors and ancient knowledge. We continue to open this space during BIPOC Mental Health Awareness month to give access to those voices who are rarely heard and need to be amplified.

The Reluctant Therapist: One size doesn't fit all interventions

By Jul 1, 2020

It may be a revolutionary idea to re-allocate funding away from police departments and toward programs and helping professionals trained to meet the social needs of the community - but how can we be sure that the care being dispersed will actually support, heal and benefit the citizens communities seek to serve? Tune in  for a conversation with the Reluctant Therapist, Elizabeth Barrett, and guests about the limitations of one-size fits all interventions and the challenges in relying on institutions to provide for our collective mental health and well-being.