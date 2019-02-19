Roger Stone Ordered To Appear In Court Following Post That Criticized Judge

The federal judge in Roger Stone's case has ordered him to appear in court this week following a critical post about her that was shared on his Instagram account.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled a hearing for Thursday at which Stone will be required to argue why Jackson should not alter the gag order she has imposed or reconsider the bail Stone was granted after his arrest.

A post appeared on Stone's Instagram account on Monday with a caption that criticized the "show trial" over which Jackson would preside, the latest element in a publicity campaign Stone has been carrying on since he was charged.

The caption that accompanied the photo of Jackson alluded to legal machinations by the "Deep State" that had set Stone up for a "show trial" in Jackson's court.

The Instagram post was deleted and Stone submitted documents making an apology to Jackson.

The judge had held open the prospect of modifying her gag order on Friday in the order that made clear she was trying to preserve her ability to seat an impartial jury and "maintain the dignity and seriousness of the courthouse and these proceedings."

Stone, meanwhile, has been trying to raise money for a legal defense fund and told supporters in an earlier email that he has been reduced to surviving on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

