San Francisco's Palace was world's largest hotel when it opened in 1875

  • San Francisco's grand Palace Hotel in 1887.
    San Francisco's grand Palace Hotel in 1887.
    Palace Hotel
  • The Palace structurally survived the 1906 Earthquake but subsequently burnt to the ground when the water cisterns in the basement went dry.
    The Palace structurally survived the 1906 Earthquake but subsequently burnt to the ground when the water cisterns in the basement went dry.
    Palace Hotel
  • Even the Palace Hotel's stationary had a most elegant flaire.
    Even the Palace Hotel's stationary had a most elegant flaire.
    Palace Hotel
  • The original entrance to the Palace included driving your carriage right inside the hotel to check in. This exotic amenity went away when the Palace reopened in 1909.
    The original entrance to the Palace included driving your carriage right inside the hotel to check in. This exotic amenity went away when the Palace reopened in 1909.
    Palace Hotel
  • Dining under stained glass in the Garden Court today resonates with the opulance of the hotel's original incarnation as the City's most opulent hotel.
    Dining under stained glass in the Garden Court today resonates with the opulance of the hotel's original incarnation as the City's most opulent hotel.
    Thomas Wilmer
  • Savvy marketers tempted travelers to dream of luxuriating at the Palace subsequent to their arduous trans-continental journey to make it to paradise in California
    Savvy marketers tempted travelers to dream of luxuriating at the Palace subsequent to their arduous trans-continental journey to make it to paradise in California
    Palace Hotel
  • One year after the Palace reopened in 1909 the hotel reclaimed its place as on the San Franscisco most luxurious and romantic hotels in the City by the Bay, and it remains architecturally unchanged today.
    One year after the Palace reopened in 1909 the hotel reclaimed its place as on the San Franscisco most luxurious and romantic hotels in the City by the Bay, and it remains architecturally unchanged today.
    Palace Hotel

When the Palace Hotel first opened its doors in 1875 it was proclaimed the largest hotel in the world and San Francisco’s first luxury hotel. Destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, the hotel was rebuilt in 1909 and the grand dame of San Francisco lives on as the city’s most historic hotel and the place to see and be seen.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Renee Roberts as she shares the hotel’s century long history that includes hosting luminaries from kings and queens, to Nikita Khruschev and the incubation of the United Nations.

This show was originally published January 10, 2017 and is updated and reshared as a "best-of-the-best" podcast show in celebration of Journeys of Discovery's 30th anniverary producing on-air and podcast features.

The Palace Hotel was awarded the 2016  “Best Historic Hotel in America” in the 400+ room category by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The hotel’s architecture showcases Austrian crystal chandeliers, Italian marble and intricately worked stained glass.

