San Francisco's Palace was world's largest hotel when it opened in 1875

When the Palace Hotel first opened its doors in 1875 it was proclaimed the largest hotel in the world and San Francisco’s first luxury hotel. Destroyed in the 1906 earthquake, the hotel was rebuilt in 1909 and the grand dame of San Francisco lives on as the city’s most historic hotel and the place to see and be seen.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Renee Roberts as she shares the hotel’s century long history that includes hosting luminaries from kings and queens, to Nikita Khruschev and the incubation of the United Nations.

This show was originally published January 10, 2017 and is updated and reshared as a "best-of-the-best" podcast show in celebration of Journeys of Discovery's 30th anniverary producing on-air and podcast features.

The Palace Hotel was awarded the 2016 “Best Historic Hotel in America” in the 400+ room category by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The hotel’s architecture showcases Austrian crystal chandeliers, Italian marble and intricately worked stained glass.

