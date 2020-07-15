Related Program: 
KCBX News

SLO County's largest public school district goes virtual for fall

By 1 hour ago
  • A screenshot from the Lucia Mar USD website.
    A screenshot from the Lucia Mar USD website.

In a unanimous decision by the Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Education, more than 10,000 students within the district's 19 schools will be starting the 2020-2021 academic year virtually.

“It’s a mixed bag, we are painfully aware how detrimental to their future education this pandemic is,” said board member Chad Roberston. “Make no mistake, there is no replacement for a teacher and child in a classroom”

Robertson said although a large amount of comments he received are from parents asking to reopen in-person classrooms, he believes this is the necessary move.

“As a parent it’s devastating,” said Roberston. “But when it comes down to safety, it's about their future and their health and the health of our family and grandparents and so on.”

Working mom of two elementary-aged children in the district, Heather Ramos said she was shocked by the decision, and doesn’t think she’ll be able to help her kids get the best education on the computer at home.

“I am by no means a great qualified teacher,” said Heather Ramos. “ There could have been other options, like outdoor school.”

Ramos is now figuring out how she’ll work and help teach at the same time.

“I’m already trying to scramble, and see what I can do,” said Ramos. “I might have to bring my kids with me to work. I may have to pay someone to watch them. Either way it’s going to be a burden on my family.”

Lucia Mar teacher Dawn Meek said she understands it's going to be a tough transition for everyone.

“As a teacher, oh gosh, I want to be back with my students,” said Dawn Meek. “But I think for the safety of our kids and our community, especially with the cases increasing, I think it’s a wise decision.”

The district says it is now working with staff and preparing to provide students with laptops if needed. Administrators are also looking into options for students who may not have internet access at home.

The school year is set to begin online on August 13.

Tags: 
Lucia Mar Unified School District
Board of Education
education
2020-2021 academic year
Lucia Mar
school
public school
virtual
distance learning
San Luis Obispo County

Related Content

Central Coast Voices: School closures and how COVID-19 is impacting our youth

By Apr 30, 2020

UNESCO recently reported 192 countries had closed schools and colleges around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting more than 90% of the world’s learners; around 1.6 billion children and young people.

Lucia Mar teachers authorize union to strike if negotiations with district fail

By Randol White Mar 27, 2015
Change.org "Fairly pay our teachers" petition

The union representing teachers in the Lucia Mar School District now have authorization to initiate a strike, should negotiations reach that point.

The Lucia Mar Unified Teachers Association (LMUTA) announced the support from teachers following voting on Friday.

The teachers are asking for an increase in wages to bring salaries closer to those of their colleagues working in neighboring districts, including San Luis Coastal and Santa Maria-Bonita. Lucia Mar School District leaders say they can't afford the level that's being proposed, and have made their own offer.