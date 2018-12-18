SpaceX To Launch Rocket Carrying New GPS Satellite Tuesday Morning

Updated at 9:15 a.m. ET

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a new GPS satellite for the U.S. Air Force at 9:34 a.m. ET on Tuesday, in a mission that was delayed by unfavorable winds high in the Earth's atmosphere.

Weather and other delays marred what had been anticipated as a banner day for space launches. Both SpaceX and Blue Origin, two of America's top private space companies, had been planning to send rockets into space within minutes of each other. But the Blue Origin launch is now scrubbed, due to what the company calls a "ground infrastructure issue."

Blue Origin says the rocket remains ready, and that it will look at moving the launch to Wednesday.

You can watch the SpaceX launch live online — it has a 26-minute launch window to send its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, with the live webcast set to begin around 15 minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX will carry the first GPS III satellite into medium Earth orbit; it comes from Lockheed Martin, which says the new system will "launch the next generation of connection." Because of the satellite's weight and flight plan, the Falcon 9 will not return for a landing. Instead, it will be sent into the atmosphere to prevent space junk from accumulating in orbit.

The new GPS III satellites are designed to be three times more accurate than the current system, which went into civilian operation in the 1990s. As for how it might affect regular GPS users, the firm says, "our phones will receive an upgraded GPS signal from this satellite by the end of 2019."

Vice President Mike Pence will attend the SpaceX launch in Florida.

Blue Origin had targeted 9:30 a.m. ET to launch its New Shepard rocket for a suborbital flight from its facility in West Texas, in the tenth mission for the reusable rocket system.

The New Shepard (named for astronaut Alan Shepard) will carry nine different NASA-sponsored research and experimental projects that have come from five colleges and several agencies and engineering firm Controlled Dynamics.

The day had promised four potential launches. In addition to those two high-profile missions, two other rockets had been scheduled to take off later on Tuesday — but one of them was canceled due to unfavorable weather.

The final launch of the day is planned to take place in California, where the United Launch Alliance will send a Delta IV Heavy rocket up from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 8:57 p.m. ET. It will carry a U.S. National Reconnaissance Office satellite called the NROL- 71, which the Air Force says will help to give "innovative overhead intelligence systems for national security."

The postponed mission comes from Arianespace, which had planned to launch a Soyuz rocket from the spaceport in French Guiana to carry a French defense and intelligence imaging satellite designated CSO-1 into orbit. That's now scheduled for Wednesday at 11:37 a.m. ET.

