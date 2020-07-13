Related Program: 
KCBX News

'Unprovoked and cruel' attack on rattlesnake at Pismo Preserve

By 1 minute ago
  • Emily Taylor of Central Coast Snake Services attempts a rattlesnake rescue.
    Emily Taylor of Central Coast Snake Services attempts a rattlesnake rescue.
    CCSS

A pregnant rattlesnake was fatally attacked in its den located on the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo’s nature preserve in Pismo Beach earlier this month. If identified, the man behind the attack could face criminal charges.

On July 3, a hiker at the Pismo Preserve witnessed a man attacking the rattlesnake. Dr. Emily Taylor with Central Coast Snake Services, who tried to rescue the snake, calls the act unprovoked and cruel.

“The reason this particular act was so disturbing was that this occurred on a nature preserve,” said Taylor. “Which is the place where these rattlesnakes live and we are merely visitors.”

Alongside one of the preserve’s trails, there was a wooden signpost warning hikers to avoid the rock den where the rattlesnake lived. Taylor said the man pulled the signpost out of the ground, and used it to stab the animal inside its den multiple times.

The other hiker filmed the man in the act and yelled at him to stop, but he took off before the hiker could reach him.

“They probably thought they killed the rattlesnake, they cut off its rattle and took it with them,” Taylor said. “But the rattlesnake [initially] survived.”

Taylor was called to help save the rattlesnake, but despite her best attempts, the rattlesnake succumbed to the injuries a few days later.

“I do understand that people are afraid of rattlesnakes, and I understand if there is a rattlesnake in someone's yard, that they don’t want to leave it there,” Taylor said. “But what I don’t understand is going after an animal in its own habitat.”

Rattlesnakes get a bad reputation, Taylor says, from shows and videos mostly showing the snake while it's provoked.

“You know all those snakes that are rattling and acting crazy, they’ve been stimulated to defend themselves,” Taylor said. “None of that stuff is actually accurate, because nobody would really want to tune in to watch a snake do what it actually does, which is just sit there.”

Taylor, a Cal Poly biology professor, founded Central Coast Snake Services and is on a mission to educate people about the importance of rattlesnakes. For a fee, she also takes calls to safely relocate a rattlesnake if you find one in your yard.

“They are very important members of the ecological community,” Taylor said. “They eat tons of rodents that would otherwise be denuding all of our plants. They eat rodents that are carrying many diseases.”

Taylor will be hosting a live snake educational demonstration at the Pismo Preserve on July 16 from 4 to 7 pm.

As for the man who attacked the snake, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says he could face misdemeanor charges for harassment of animals.

Tags: 
California Department of Fish and Wildlife
harassment
ecological
Central Coast Snake Services
rattlesnakes
Pismo Preserve
Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo
signpost
den
attack

Related Content

How common are California shark attacks?

By Jordan Bell Dec 29, 2014
Flickr member Elias Levy

A man recovering from a shark attack on the Central Coast this weekend is out of the hospital Monday. Although this is the second shark attack this year in San Luis Obispo County, experts say they're still uncommon. 

Even more uncommon are fatal attacks says Traci Larinto a Senior Environmental Specialist for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife. 

Know Your Central Coast: Researchers challenge commonly-held beliefs about rattlesnakes

By KCBX Newsroom Oct 6, 2016
KCBX News, Randol White

Rattlesnakes throughout California will soon become far less visible, in some cases hiding from sight entirely as we enter the cooler late fall and winter months. But some populations of snakes will remain active right through this period.

Rattlesnakes, Wedding Rings and Rescue Missions

By The Moth Feb 27, 2017
Jessica Taves

Ryan Knighton visits a small town with his brother for a rattlesnake roundup.

Amy Biancolli deals with the aftermath of her husband's suicide.

Sasha Chanoff must make difficult choices while on a rescue mission.

When offensive or FCC-prohibited words appear, they are bleeped and listed in the Content Advisory. Sensitive content will be given an on-air caution and will be noted here in the description. 