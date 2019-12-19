Related Program: 
KCBX News

U.S. Census seeks temporary workers in SLO and Santa Barbara counties

By 2 minutes ago
  • A timeline for the 2020 Census.
    A timeline for the 2020 Census.
    californiacensus.org

The U.S. Census Bureau is on a hiring spree, and scrambling to find enough temporary workers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to help complete the 2020 Census. 

“It's really important right now in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to get more people to apply for us to be considered for our positions,” said Gregg Donohue, U.S. Census Bureau area manager.

The bureau is trying to get the word out that it has thousands of jobs available, but people need to apply now in order to be considered for a spring start date.

“To perform different functions with the census—we have a lot of operations that are starting in the next month or so, and we need to go ahead and make sure we have the correct people in the correct areas, ready to go,” said Donohue.

Donohue said it’s a good job for college students, retirees, anybody who is at least 18 years old, has legal working status and a valid email account.

“We are paying twenty one dollars an hour in the area to go ahead and be a census taker,” Donohue said.

The Census Bureau pays for training as well. The agency’s goal for the Central Coast is to count every single person living here, regardless of citizenship, and it’s available in several languages.

The 2020 census marks the first time that people can fill it out online.

Tags: 
San Luis Obispo
Santa Barbara
U.S. Census Bureau
2020 Census
jobs
census
census taker
help wanted

Related Content

Issues & Ideas: A new marine sanctuary nomination, SLO farm-to-table freshness and Census 2020

By , & Apr 11, 2019
KCBX News

On this week's Issues & Ideas, we explore the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, via a recent documentary that focuses on different stakeholders in Central Coast waters. We hear from California Secretary of State Alex Padilla about Census 2020 and what an accurate count means for the region. We get to know some Central Coast chefs who are doing things just a little differently to bring food to the table. And we learn about an upcoming chorale concert series taking place in San Luis Obispo and some scientific effects of music on singers.

Monterey County joins lawsuit over 2020 census

By Erika Mahoney/KAZU May 2, 2018
US Census Bureau

Monterey County is joining a lawsuit over the 2020 U.S. census. The lawsuit aims to stop the Trump Administration from asking about citizenship status in the upcoming nationwide population count.