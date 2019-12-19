U.S. Census seeks temporary workers in SLO and Santa Barbara counties

The U.S. Census Bureau is on a hiring spree, and scrambling to find enough temporary workers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to help complete the 2020 Census.

“It's really important right now in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to get more people to apply for us to be considered for our positions,” said Gregg Donohue, U.S. Census Bureau area manager.

The bureau is trying to get the word out that it has thousands of jobs available, but people need to apply now in order to be considered for a spring start date.

“To perform different functions with the census—we have a lot of operations that are starting in the next month or so, and we need to go ahead and make sure we have the correct people in the correct areas, ready to go,” said Donohue.

Donohue said it’s a good job for college students, retirees, anybody who is at least 18 years old, has legal working status and a valid email account.

“We are paying twenty one dollars an hour in the area to go ahead and be a census taker,” Donohue said.

The Census Bureau pays for training as well. The agency’s goal for the Central Coast is to count every single person living here, regardless of citizenship, and it’s available in several languages.

The 2020 census marks the first time that people can fill it out online.