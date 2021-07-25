Coronavirus Knocks Top Golfers Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau Out Of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The golf world is reeling after two of the best golfers will miss the Tokyo Summer Olympics because of the coronavirus. World #1 Jon Rahm of Spain and #6 Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. both tested positive before leaving for Japan.

A statement from USA Golf said DeChambeau tested positive for the coronavirus as part of the final protocol before he left the U.S. for Japan. He'll be replaced by Patrick Reed who competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Reed will now go through the testing protocol before flying to Tokyo.

In a statement, the Spanish Olympic Committee said Rahm was positive after undergoing a third straight test - the first two were negative. The multiple tests were required since he was in the United Kingdom last week playing in the Open Championship, where he finished third.

Rahm's test result is a startling repeat of last month, when he had to withdraw from a tournament he was leading after testing positive. Spanish officials say there's not enough time to find a replacement for Rahm leaving the squad with just a single player to represent the country at the Olympics. The men's competition begins Thursday.

Even before DeChambeau's positive test, the American had a tough year. He's publicly feuded with fellow pro Brooks Koepka, and he was jeered at this month's Open Championship when he complained about his clubs after playing poorly.

As of Sunday, 137 people in Japan connected to the Olympics have tested positive for the coronavirus, including at least 13 athletes. Neither Rahm nor DeChambeau is included in that total because they were not in Japan.

