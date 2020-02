KCBX News and the San Luis Obispo Tribune hosted a candidate forum on February 10 in Paso Robles, between District 1 incumbent John Peschong and challenger Stephanie Shakofsky. About 60 people attended the forum at Cuesta College’s North Campus and listened to the candidates answer questions and comment on three main topics: homelessness, water and cannabis.

Courtesy of the Tribune’s David Middlecamp, here is the video of the candidates’ opening and closing remarks at that event.