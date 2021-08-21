'Wait Wait' For Aug. 21, 2021: Last Chance To Relax Edition

This week, summer's almost over, so we relax with some soothing moments from past shows. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Phoebe Bridgers Plays Not My Job

Musician Phoebe Bridgers answers three questions about feeble bridges - that is, bridges that have done a miserable job at connecting one place to another.

Panel Questions

One Scent Letter

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about people enjoying their retirement, only one of which is true.

Jordan Jonas Plays Not My Job

Survival expert Jordan Jonas, winner of the wilderness competition Alone, answers three questions about Burning Man.



Jennifer Lee Plays Not My Job

Jennifer Lee, the writer and director of Frozen, answers three questions about frozen foods.

Owen Wilson Plays Not My Job

Actor Owen Wilson answers three questions about Will's son, specifically, Jaden Smith.

