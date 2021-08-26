Watching Afghanistan Fall Reminds These Veterans Of Who They Left Behind

Timothy Griffin has been having a lot of long nights.

"I probably have not slept since it happened," Griffin says, "since I woke up and the headline was Afghan president fleas the country, Taliban are in Kabul."

Griffin did a tour in Afghanistan under an Obama-era program where he learned Pashto to help the Americans better communicate with Afghans. He was stationed out of Fort Campbell, an Army base outside of Nashville, Tenn.

He says he hasn't been sleeping so that he can bridge the time difference with the translators he worked with during his tour.

"Some of them are trapped in Kabul trying to get on one of those planes," he says. "Some of them are, unfortunately, too far away from Kabul to even attempt to get out."

Griffin has been trying to put their names in front of politicians and the U.S. State Department — anyone who could help them escape.

"We decided to completely abandon them"

He says his heartbreak about what is happening in Afghanistan is eclipsed by worry for those translators.

Even though he believes it was time to withdraw, he wishes more could have been done for the people being left behind.

Griffin says there is a "weird duality" in the way people assume there were only two options with Afghanistan: stay 20 more years, or abandon the country.

"We decided to completely abandon them," even though, as he puts it, there were "a million other options."

This is a familiar refrain for veterans who served in Afghanistan: More could have been done.

They walk around with constant reminders of their service — a list of physical injuries from what they did, or emotional scars from what they saw and who they lost. Now, those wounds feel fresh again as they watch two decades of work unravel in days.

"It's a little hard not to be cynical," says Alex Dudley, a veteran who spent six months in Zabul Province in 2010.

Dudley lives in Nashville now. When he heard the news, his thoughts turned to one of his friends and fellow soldiers who died years ago.

"If we hadn't been over there, he'd still be alive," Dudley says. "It's kind of hard to talk about."

He tears up, apologizing, and says his friend didn't die in combat.

"He did end up taking his own life," Dudley says. "The situation he was in, he would not have been there if we had not been in Afghanistan."

Remembering the good

Healthcare providers worry the government collapse in Afghanistan might push more veterans into crisis. They are encouraging those who served to seek help and to check in with one another.

That's what Dudley has been doing. If his friend were still alive, he believes he would probably feel the same way he does — let down.

"You feel like there was something else we could have done," he says. "But at the same time we've been there for 20 years, and I don't think another 20 years would have necessarily made a difference."

During his time in Afghanistan, Dudley carried his camera with him, taking photos. His images show little girls in brightly colored clothing, staring inquisitively at the camera. Their small hands grip the green pencils he handed out.

He laughs as he remembers helping one girl fend off a bully who was trying to take her pencil.

"Helping to provide those opportunities for those young girls...I definitely from time to time still think about that experience and wonder where those girls are," Dudley says. "Especially within recent events."

Those memories were once comforting, but now they're also a source of worry.

That's why veteran Ross Schambon prefers not to think about Afghanistan at all.

Leaving Afghanistan behind

"It was a complete waste," he says.

He criticizes President Biden for the withdrawal, saying he should have left more troops in place to stand up to the Taliban.

"They just kind of lay down. They're laying down for everything," Schambon says. "Whereas the previous president, he actually had a backbone."

Schambon has unsentimental opinions about the war. He says he has to.

He served in Afghanistan with the Rakkasans out of Fort Campbell and moved back to Glasgow, Ky., after his service. In his brigade combat team, he was a military sniper. He remembers watching from a mountain top as one of his fellow soldiers was hit by a mortar and died.

He is reminded of the things he saw with every step he takes — he has stress fractures in his legs, bone fragments in his knees, damage to his lower back and more. But he tries to ignore the pain and the memories, and move forward.

"I've got my kids to think about," he says. One is 6 and the other is 10 months. They are his future, he says.

The war is over, and no matter the outcome, he says he just wants to leave it in the past.

U.S. Veterans struggling with the news out of Afghanistan can talk to a counselor at the Veterans Crisis hotline. The number is 1-800-273-8255



Copyright 2021 WPLN News. To see more, visit WPLN News

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

President Biden spoke late this afternoon on the events in Afghanistan today. He called the fallen U.S. service people part of a great, noble company of heroes. He pledged the U.S. evacuation would continue, and he vowed to hunt down the group responsible for the suicide attacks. For more reaction, let's bring in Congressman Steve Chabot. He's a Republican from Ohio. He's also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. That's a ranking member of the subcommittee overseeing Afghanistan as well.

Welcome to the program.

STEVE CHABOT: Thank you. Good evening.

CORNISH: Recently, when you spoke with NPR, you called on President Biden to take responsibility for how events have been unfolding with this withdrawal process. Did you hear him do that in his address this afternoon?

CHABOT: No. Once again, he's basically putting the blame elsewhere. And I think the important thing to remember that in the last year and a half, we had not suffered one military - an American casualty. And today, in this chaotic debacle of a pullout, we suffered at least 13, in addition to that, obviously, the dozens and dozens of Afghans, mostly our allies, who were killed as well. So this was a tragic...

CORNISH: So what do you attribute to that? The responsibility is being claimed by ISIS-K. Can you talk about how this squares with what you know about what's going on?

CHABOT: Well, certainly at this point, whereas we had the Taliban that we were fighting - and we were doing that because we didn't want to have a safe haven for terrorists to attack us in other parts of the world or here at home. We've now got the worst of the worst gathering there. And the Taliban is not able to either control folks like ISIS. You also have al-Qaida. In the previous administration, the deal was they wanted to pull out but only if al-Qaida and Taliban had their coordination cut off and they weren't working together. Well, now they're both there. They're working together. We're going to have terrorist groups from all over the world gathering there...

CORNISH: But I want to clarify what's going on because people are hearing a blitz of names here.

CHABOT: Sure.

CORNISH: You're talking about what was in the agreement - that the Taliban cut ties with groups like al-Qaida. Today, what President Biden was arguing was that it is in the Taliban's interest right now to prevent the - he said for ISIS-K to metastasize. He said that it's in their interest for that not to happen as well. How did you hear his idea of how the Taliban might approach this?

CHABOT: Well, that's what he says. But the bottom line is the terrorists are there. Al-Qaida is there. The understanding was that we would pull out if those folks were out of there. They're in there in spades. And now they've got much more sophisticated equipment, American U.S. military equipment, to use against us, not only there but probably in the next months and years all across the globe. So this is...

CORNISH: And you're talking about terrorists in general right now.

CHABOT: Sure. You'll have terrorist organizations across the country that will basically have a safe haven there, and they will be able to attack us not only there in that country and in the region but all across the globe. That was the reason that we went in after Sept. 11 to begin with, to make sure that there wasn't a safe haven for terrorists because they had attacked us from there. Now they're even going to be better equipped and we have a safe haven. Now, fortunately, for the last 20 years - and for those that say, well, we didn't accomplish anything, and our military personnel over there - the lives that we lost were all in vain - they kept us safe, those brave men and women that fought and many who died there over the last two decades. We didn't have a major attack on American soil during that period of time.

CORNISH: I want to jump in here because the president also vowed that the U.S. would, as he said, hunt down the perpetrators of the attacks. How did you understand that working?

CHABOT: Well, that certainly is something that we ought to do, so I commend him at least for saying we're going to hunt them down. The problem is our military is going to be out, and he's sticking to this deadline. So how in the world...

CORNISH: So he's saying that it would not happen with a large troop presence, but it would happen with some sort of smaller force, he says, wherever they may be. So it doesn't sound like he's saying that nothing will happen. It sounds like he has some sort of strategy that would happen that does not involve a large mass of troops.

CHABOT: Well, he's - the president says he has a strategy - is the same president who said that, well, we're not going to see helicopters on the embassy roof in Afghanistan like we saw in Vietnam. And then we saw helicopters taking people from the embassy to the airport. And now the airport is in a chaotic situation. The same president that said that Americans weren't having any trouble getting to the airport - they were - the same president who said that our allies across the globe weren't critical when, in fact, they virtually all were. So we got a president who says something, but unfortunately, the facts have been very different recently.

CORNISH: That's Republican Representative Steve Chabot of Ohio. He's also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. We spoke to him today about the attacks in Afghanistan and President Biden's response.

Thank you for your time.

CHABOT: Thank you very much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.