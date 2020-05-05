West: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Updated May 5 at 4:15 p.m. ET

This is part of a series about coronavirus-related restrictions across the United States.

Gov. David Ige issued a statewide stay-at-home order effective March 25. Individuals may leave their place of residence only to perform essential activities, engage in essential businesses and operations, and conduct work that cannot be completed remotely. The order has since been extended through May 31.

Essential businesses are ordered to implement specific social distancing measures. Other "places of public gathering" are closed, and public gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Penalties for intentionally breaking the stay-at-home order include a fine of up to $5,000, a year in prison, or both.

Ige ordered a 14-day self-quarantine for everyone arriving in Hawaii as well as inter-island travelers. This order has been extended through the end of May.

The Democratic party-run presidential primary is switching to all mail-in voting.

The Hawaii State Judiciary has temporarily postponed most traffic, criminal and civil cases. Trials in civil, criminal and family courts must be delayed to after May 29.

Health officials are directing people to wear cloth face coverings in public.

The state's Department of Health is encouraging health care professionals not currently working in clinical roles, including students and retirees, to volunteer for the Hawaii Medical Reserve Corps.

Students enrolled at any of the ten University of Hawai'i campuses can apply for the Urgent Student Relief Fund. The fund was created by donors to support students experiencing "urgent financial distress" because of the outbreak.

An April 17 emergency proclamation enhances social distancing requirements for individuals and essential businesses, like mandating the use of masks and limiting store occupancy.It also places a moratorium on residential evictions, now extended through May 31. Violations may result in fines or prison time.

The emergency proclamation closes all state beaches and limits recreational outings to no more than two people, unless the group is from the same household.

Ige signed an executive order permitting county liquor commissions to allow the sale of unopened beer and wine with food orders.

Summer school at the ten University of Hawai'i campuses will be held online, though in-person classes may be added in the later part of the summer.

Ige announced on April 22 that his administration is working with the Hawaii State Department of Health to set up a temporary quarantine and isolation center on Oahu for people who are sick and experiencing homelessness.

The Hawaii State Department of Education announced that enrichment and distance learning will continue through May 28, the last day of the school year.

Ige announced that florists may resume operations beginning May 1 if they comply with social distancing requirements.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a stay-at-home order requiring nonessential businesses to close and 100% of the nonessential workforce to work from home. Residents are instructed to make only emergency or essential outings. She has since extended all public health orders through at least May 15.

A new public health order lifts certain restrictions from May 1 through May 15. Nonessential retailers may provide curbside pickup and delivery if permitted by their business license. Child care may be extended to people operating nonessential businesses. Pet services can operate, golf courses can open, gun stores can operate by appointment only and state parks can reopen on a modified day-use-only basis.

Earlier orders required essential businesses still operating to limit occupancy in retail spaces and enforce social distancing protocols, and deems automobile dealerships, payday lenders and liquor stores nonessential. Hotels and other places of lodging may operate at no more than 25 percent of maximum occupancy, reduced from 50 percent.

Businesses that fail to comply could "lose their licenses to operate and face criminal or civil penalties."

Gatherings of five or more people in a single confined space are not allowed.

Lujan Grisham has ordered people traveling by plane to the state to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.

K-12 public schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year, and public education will switch to learn-at-home.

New Mexicans are encouraged to wear cloth, non-medical masks when in public, in line with CDC guidance.

Just before Easter, Lujan Grisham expanded the mass gathering ban to include houses of worship.

The state Supreme Court rejected an emergency petition to make New Mexico's June 2 primary a mail election, ruling instead to order county clerks to send absentee ballot applications to voters. Lujan Grisham said in an April 15 tweet that she remained confident the election could be "conducted almost entirely if not entirely through mail."

An April 30 emergency order will allow polling places to operate subject to certain requirements, and emphasizes that the safest way to vote is by absentee ballot.

The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department has partnered with the Navajo Nation and several pueblos to deliver food to tribal communities.

New Mexico State Parks are closed through April 30. Anyone who willingly violates these closures will be subject to law enforcement action, with penalties of up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The governor's office released an app that offers free 24-hour crisis and non-crisis support and access to additional mental health resources.

The state is distributing supplemental shipments of personal protective equipment to local entities like cities, counties, tribes, pueblos, elder care facilities and health clinics.

A state COVID-19 relief fund is awarding $550,000 in grants to five food banks across New Mexico.

Eligible drivers whose licenses have expired during the pandemic can obtain 90-day temporary licenses over email.

The New Mexico Human Services Department announced $4.62 million in new Medicaid payments to support nursing facilities in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

