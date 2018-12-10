Related Program: 
What does public charge proposal mean for hospitals that treat immigrants?

By Erika Beras 6 hours ago

Today is the final day for comment for the Trump administration's public charge proposal that would make it harder for immigrants to qualify for citizenship if they’ve used public benefits, including SNAP, public housing and Medicaid. Immigrants who’ve received cash assistance or long-term medical care already have a strike against them when they apply for citizenship. What does this proposal mean for immigrants and the hospitals that treat them?

