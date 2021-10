Wednesdays, 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM

This weekly show, produced and hosted by Guy Rathbun, is devoted to political, social, economic, ecological, philosophical and religious ideas. It has included such luminaries as Robert Reich, Frances Moore Lappé, Chris Hedges, Reshma Saujani, Barbara Risman, Richard Heinberg, and many more.

Past episodes of Ideasphere are available from PRX here.