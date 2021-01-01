Wednesdays, 2:00PM - 3:00PM

Described as a cultural "phenomenon" by the New York Times, On Being with Krista Tippett is a Peabody and Webby Award-winning weekly program that engages listeners across the spectrum of belief and non-belief in conversation about life’s deepest questions. From autism to the ethics of torture, Krista and her guests reach beyond the headlines to probe faith and meaning, ethics and new ways of being, amidst the political, ecological, economic, cultural and technological shifts that define 21st century life.

www.onbeing.org