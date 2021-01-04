Playing With Food
During Issues and Ideas, Wednesdays from 1-2:00 p.m.
A monthly piece on unique ways of looking at everyday foods on the Central Coast.
Lowering one's carbon footprint takes committment and determination. When it comes to food, we can reduce our meat consumption, eliminate food waste and…
Living on the Central Coast, we see farms as we drive along any highway. But Fairview Gardens is an urban farm, right in the middle of Goleta. Playing…
The first and only sheep's milk ice cream is produced on the Central Coast. That makes it doubly ewe-nique: the only sheep's milk ice crem, and it's made…
“Daikon, Japanese for ‘big root’ and a mild-flavored white radish, is growing just outside of San Luis Obispo. But it’s not destined for the local sushi…
Tea is what founded our great nation when the Boston Tea Party sparked theAmerican Revolution. Down in Santa Barbara, a very different type of teahas…
Bacon and ham are carnivore favorites. They do take time and care to make. Both are made at one of California's oldest butcher shops, in Arroyo Grande,…
With artisan salami being rare, we are lucky on the Central Coast to have the only artisan salumiere between San Francisco and San Diego. Alle-Pia has…
The Central Coast has fantastic produce, much of which you wouldn’t think could grow here, including passion fruit! Just east of Hwy 101 along Gobernador…
Often when we think of lobster, the giant-clawed Atlantic lobster in Maine comes to mind. We tend not to think of palm trees and the sandy beaches of…
Finding figs on the Central Coast is easy: there are wild trees along local river beds. Mission figs are the most common, but one Central Coast resident…