San Luis Obispo County officials held a public hearing this week about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) access to people arrested and held…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Cal Poly journalism lecturer Katya Cengel to talk about her new book, “Exiled: From the Killing Fields of Cambodia to…
Every Fourth of July, the Carnegie Corporation of New York releases a list of "Great Immigrants," people the philanthropic organization says have made…
On the same day Americans demonstrated across the country to protest migrant family separations, hundreds of protesters gathered in a Santa Maria…
The State of California issued an advisory Tuesday to help employers understand a new law aimed at protecting immigrant workers. It's called the Immigrant…
The Monterey County Jail has faced criticism from immigrant rights groups for working closely with ICE. That’s federal Immigrations and Customs…
Some cities around California and the country have been declaring themselves as sanctuary cities, claiming a type of social and seemingly lawful refuge…
A special session of the Santa Maria City Council drew an estimated 1200 people to the Fairpark on Thursday, ending with a 3-2 vote in favor of moving…