-
When the oil companies, landowners and mineral rights owners sued Monterey County late last year, the plaintiffs’ side of the courtroom was packed with…
-
Monterey County’s voter approved fracking ban will go back to court on appeal. Late last year, a Monterey County Superior Court judge struck down much of…
-
Monterey County’s fracking ban stands, but voters won’t be getting all they hoped for when they passed Measure Z last year. Late Thursday, Monterey County…
-
After Monterey County voters approved Measure Z, a fracking ban and limit on other oil extraction processes, in November 2016, oil companies and royalty…
-
Aera Energy and Chevron have filed separate lawsuits against Monterey County, alleging the passage of Measure Z will shut down oil production in the…
-
Monterey County is now the seventh county in California to ban fracking. Voters there approved Measure Z last Tuesday by a margin of 11 points.The Protect…