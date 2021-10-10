© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Said Dawlabani

  • IdeaSphere: air date 09-09-2013
    Guy Rathbun
    ,
    The Next Big Think: Books about economics are rarely written from the perspective of human or cultural evolution. But, that’s exactly what Said Dawlabani…