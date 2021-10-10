-
On today's show we’ll learn about the union that more than 200 workers at Alphabet—the parent company of Google—have announced they're forming with the…
-
Hollister Ranch is a 14,000-acre property located on the Santa Barbara County coast, between Goleta and Point Conception. A gated community surrounded by…
-
A Central Coast professor is asking surfers to serve as citizen scientists on February 8 and 9, during the final king tide of this season.King tides are…
-
The founder of a nonprofit focused on helping veterans and a group of Cal Poly students have collaborated to create a prosthetic for amputee military…
-
Women surfers scored a big win in California last year when an obscure government commission decided it would only lease a public beach to the Mavericks…
-
Marge Calhoun was a legend in the surfing world. A resident of Morro Bay before her death in early September, Calhoun was one of the sport’s early…
-
Stretches of Santa Barbara's South Coast were still seeing the effects of Hurricane Marie on Thursday with the storm surge expected to diminish through…
-
UPDATE: Wednesday, May 21, 2014 at 10:41 a.m.—The Pismo Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to have city staff write up an ordinance to allow residents…