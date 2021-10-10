-
The Central Coast Water Authority has filed a lawsuit in Santa Barbara Superior Court against the County of Santa Barbara over how the State Water Project…
San Luis Obispo’s 2020 Water Quality Report shows zero violations of health regulations.Jason Meeks is the supervisor of the city’s water treatment plant.…
Droughts are nothing new in California, so many wineries have adopted new methods and technologies to prepare for what has already been a very dry…
The Department of Defense recently awarded a $266,589 grant to a California State University Monterey Bay professor to continue his research into fog.…
Residents in the San Luis Obispo County town of Santa Margarita are facing a rise in their water bills, after the county board of supervisors held a…
A group of Cal Poly students created a device that helps people monitor how much water they use and identify leaks. It’s called the Flume Smart Home Water…
In California, it is a persistent challenge making water supply and water demand match up. A report being released Wednesday outlines how much water…
Californians are used to the idea of recycling cans, bottles and paper. But the idea of recycling water is a little hard for some to swallow. In fact, the…
Horacio Amezquita has lived at the San Jerardo Cooperative, just southeast of Salinas, since 1979, when he was 18 years old.He had immigrated to the…
Water advocacy leaders in California are calling for the state government to permanently invest in water infrastructure--noting that over 300 California…