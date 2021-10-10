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Demand for water will almost certainly increase over the next several decades, so the study looks at ways to bring in an extra 241 acre-feet of water a year.
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The City of Morro Bay Water Resources Center has opened its new Water Resources Center to the public for tours.
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Climate change and drought are affecting the Central Coast’s water supply, leading local governments in South SLO County to collaborate on a project called Central Coast Blue.
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In today's KCBX News Update: the SLO City Council will discuss water reduction measures at an upcoming meeting, and a local cannabis dispensary held a clean-up of SLO Creek today.
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The City of Morro Bay is building a Water Reclamation Facility, which will be their largest development project. The city plans for it to provide a dependable water source for the residents and businesses of Morro Bay.
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The Central Coast Water Authority has filed a lawsuit in Santa Barbara Superior Court against the County of Santa Barbara over how the State Water Project…
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San Luis Obispo’s 2020 Water Quality Report shows zero violations of health regulations.Jason Meeks is the supervisor of the city’s water treatment plant.…
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Droughts are nothing new in California, so many wineries have adopted new methods and technologies to prepare for what has already been a very dry…
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The Department of Defense recently awarded a $266,589 grant to a California State University Monterey Bay professor to continue his research into fog.…
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Residents in the San Luis Obispo County town of Santa Margarita are facing a rise in their water bills, after the county board of supervisors held a…